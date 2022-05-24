High school graduation is approaching for many in our area, so we thought we’d take a trip down memory lane of some of our KX News team’s graduation photos!

From 1996 to 2001 to 2018 and in between, times (and hairstyles) sure have changed since our anchors and reporters graduated.

Let’s take a look back:

2016

2017

2016

2011

1996

2016

2001

2017

2018

2011

2010

2015

Minot High School students will graduate on Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m. at the Minot State University Dome. Bismarck High School students will graduate on the same day at 7 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center.

A big congratulations, soon-to-be grads!

Thanks to Reporters Lauren Davis, Adrienne Oglesby, Adeena Balthazor, Kyara Brown and Jordan Rodriguez; Anchors Alysia Huck, Tristan Thomas, Phil Benotti, Becky Farr and Luke Gamble; and Meteorologists Amber Wheeler and Taylor Aasen for the photos!