(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on August 1:

1: Bismarck man arrested for shooting at his neighbor with a BB gun – again. 31-year-old Eduardo Diaz of Bismarck was arrested late Friday night, July 28, for allegedly shooting his BB gun at a neighbor’s pickup and camper after having been arrested for shooting out the same neighbor’s windows and threatening to kill them earlier this month.

2: What does North Dakota’s average debt anxiety look like? The state with the lowest debt anxiety threshold was actually South Dakota, where the debt was $4,000. But the state with the highest debt anxiety threshold was Delaware with $41,666.67. So where does North Dakota fit into the picture?

3: Is the teacher shortage in North Dakota an emergency? The North Dakota Education Standards Practices Board drafted a letter to the Governor, asking him to declare an emergency, relating to the teacher shortage. North Dakota United is a teachers union in North Dakota — and the Union disagrees with the Education Board when it comes to allowing student teachers without degrees to teach.

4: Buckle up: Today, mandatory seat belt use is the law in North Dakota. As of August 1, all occupants of a vehicle must wear a seat belt, regardless of where they are sitting in the vehicle. Also today, North Dakota’s seat belt law goes from secondary enforcement to primary enforcement. This means a person can be pulled over just for a seat belt violation.

