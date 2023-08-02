(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on August 2:

1: Beulah man arrested for attempting to lure minors via Facebook. According to the arresting affidavit, the man allegedly began messaging what he believed to be a 16-year-old female on Facebook who was located in Bismarck, starting on March 7, 2023. The account, unknown to the man, was being run by law enforcement.

2: Former teacher charged with stealing over $2,000 from Linton Public School. A former Linton Public School teacher was arrested at the end of the school year for allegedly stealing over $2,000 from a fundraiser the school was conducting.

3: Videos of wind and storm damage are piling in. Hailstorms swept across most of North Dakota Tuesday night leaving behind significant wind and hail damage to crops to property. As of August 1st just before midnight, there have been no reports of injuries.

4: When will Bismarck construction end? At this time, the city of Bismarck is working on a total of 25 to 30 construction projects, so rolling into construction seems inevitable. Why are so many projects being taken on at once?

