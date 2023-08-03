(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on August 3:

1: Crop dusting plane crashes in Jamestown. A crop dusting plane attempting to take off from a private airstrip west of Jamestown crashed earlier this morning around 9:00 a.m. after failing to gain enough speed to safely take off.

2: Hazen Bay receives heavy storm damage. Hazen Bay, located near Lake Sakakawea, was hit with hail and high winds. That storm flattened the crops in several fields just south of the lake. One man said the storm was powerful enough to tip over his camper and that it completed a full rotation after being knocked over.

3: Outdoor pools preparing to close in Bismarck. It feels like summer just started, but school is coming and Bismarck Parks and Recreation District’s (BPRD) outdoor pool season is starting to end. August 11 will be the last day for Hillside Aquatic Complex and August 20 will be the last day for Elks Aquatic Center.

4: How many North Dakotans have fishing licenses? August is National Fishing Month, and new research looked at the realm of fishing and found the states with the highest number of license holders. So where is North Dakota on the list and how many residents call themselves anglers?

