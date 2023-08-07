(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on August 7:

1: 1998 Bismarck murder featured on “Small Town Murder” podcast. The popular true crime podcast, Small Town Murder, has released a new episode that featured North Dakota’s capitol city for the first time in the podcast’s six-year run and explored the infamous murders of Barbara and Gordon Erickstad back in 1998.

2: Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health moving to new location. Monday, August 14, is moving day for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Heath. The service will close operations at the current 500 East Front Avenue location and re-open August 15 at a new location, 407 South 26th Street in Bismarck.

3: Fargo officer involved in shooting out of the hospital. Fargo Police Officer Andrew Dotas was able to walk out of Sanford Health in Fargo on Saturday after recovering for 22 days from injuries he sustained during the shooting that took place in July. According to Fargo Police, fellow officer Tyler Hawes continues his recovery at Sanford Health and they hope to be celebrating his release soon.

4: Are North Dakotans remembering famous brands wrong? Contrary to what many North Dakotans believe, “Captain Crunch” cereal is actually called “Cap’n Crunch.” This is a common misconception that is shared with the residents of plenty of other states — particularly Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Here’s a list of the most commonly misremembered product names in every state.

