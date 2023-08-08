(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on August 8:

1: Take a look at North Dakota’s new driver’s license design. North Dakota has a newly redesigned driver’s license, but you don’t have to trade in your current one yet. The North Dakota Department of Transportation says your current driver’s license is good until the expiration date on the card. Then, when you renew, you’ll be issued a card in the new design.

2: 1998 Bismarck murder featured on “Small Town Murder” podcast. The popular true crime podcast, Small Town Murder, has released a new episode that featured North Dakota’s capitol city for the first time in the podcast’s six-year run and explored the infamous murders of Barbara and Gordon Erickstad back in 1998.

3: Second Fargo officer released from hospital, both are now home. Fargo Police Officer Tyler Hawes took the walk out of Sanford Health in Fargo yesterday after spending the last 24 days recovering from the shooting incident in Fargo and just two days after fellow officer Andrew Dotas was able to leave the hospital.

4: NDSU’s Cody Mauch listed as a starter for the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Former North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch has officially been listed as the starting right guard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the team released their first official depth chart earlier today.

