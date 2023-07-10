(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 10:

1: Two kids found in Bismarck motel room filled with garbage, drug materials; mom arrested. A 35-year-old Bismarck woman was arrested for child neglect after police found her high on methamphetamine and her two children staying in a motel room filled with garbage, old food, and numerous forms of drug paraphernalia.

2: Bismarck man arrested after beating up and robbing pedestrian. A 22-year-old Bismarck man was arrested after he and two other men stopped their vehicle, surrounded a man walking on the street, beat him up, and stole his backpack.

3: Minot man arrested for terrorizing, felonious restraint after hour-long standoff with police. A 44-year-old Minot man was arrested for terrorizing after he restrained a woman at her home and told her he’d burn her house down if she went out to police after they arrived on the scene.

4: Basin Electric CEO Telesz resigns, Brickhouse named interim CEO. Basin Electric Cooperative CEO and General Manager Todd Telesz has resigned and Senior Vice President and CFO Todd Brickhouse has been named to lead the coop in the interim.

Check for the latest on these and other reports here at the KX News website and on KX News at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.