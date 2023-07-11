(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 11:

1: Bismarck native drafted by Boston Red Sox in 2023 MLB Draft. Bismarck native and North Dakota State University pitcher Cade Feeney is headed to the big leagues after being selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

2: You can finally fly nonstop from Minot to Florida: Here’s how. If you’re looking to head south and travel to Florida, you won’t have to fly or drive to Minneapolis first thanks to Allegiant Air.

3: Silver Alert: Police looking for missing 11-year-old North Dakota boy. A Silver Alert has been issued asking for the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old from Stanley, ND, Landon Shuffelen.

4: Most Googled injuries in North Dakota. People in every state Google injuries, and new research shows what five injuries are Googled the most in North Dakota.

