(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 13:

1: ND geologists strike another rare-earth mineral jackpot. North Dakota geologists are hoping to cash in on more rare earth minerals — particularly a new cache recently discovered in the southwestern part of the state.

2: North Dakota priest sentenced to 360 days in jail for sexual assault, but may not serve time. North Dakota priest, Neil Pfeifer, has been sentenced to 360 days in jail after pleading guilty to Sexual Assault, a Class A Misdemeanor. The judge suspended all but 10 days of the sentence and gave Pfeifer credit for one day served.

3: New Town woman arrested for terrorizing, threatening to shoot Minot resident. A 31-year-old New Town woman was arrested after allegedly trespassing at a northwest Minot business, yelling at an employee, and threatening to shoot them.

4: Minot Police involved in car chase; one arrested, multiple drugs found. A 29-year-old Minot man was arrested after he allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop by police, refused to let his passenger out of the car, and fled on foot after a tire on his car was deflated by spike strips.

