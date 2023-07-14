Hazy skies over Minot July 14 as smoke from the Canadian wildfires moves through the state. (KX Cam)

(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 14:

1: Most of western North Dakota has ‘unhealthy’ air quality due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Right now, the EPA sensors scattered around North Dakota are showing high levels of particulates in the air which, going by official AirNow fire and smoke website reports, puts the air people are breathing outside into the “unhealthy” category.

2: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Medora. The celebrity couple, featured in “That 70’s Show,” recently stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame and seemed to be enjoying their time in Medora.

3: Two seriously injured in Williston golf cart crash. Two people were seriously hurt when they were thrown from a golf cart as it attempted to make a turn at an apparent high rate of speed on a Williston street.

4: Bismarck kids ‘arrested’ for excessive kindness. Kids spent the week at Wachter Middle School in Bismarck for “Camp Kindness.” The camp is focused on helping children become compassionate leaders at home and at school as they spend the week interacting with others. The kids were “arrested” and issued a citation for excessive kindness by the Bismarck Police Department.

