(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 17:

1: Donations being collected for families of Fargo officers involved in shooting. The Fargo Police Department is looking to help the families of the police officers who were involved in Friday’s shooting by helping to collect donations to support them in their time of need.

2: Many questions after police say gunman fired on Fargo officers, killing 1 and wounding 2. Many questions remained Sunday about what led a gunman in Fargo, North Dakota, to open fire on police officers as they were responding to a traffic crash. One officer was killed and two others were critically wounded before the gunman was killed by a fourth officer.

3: New all-time high reached for North Dakota oil. While oil production numbers increased by more than a million barrels from April to May, the most significant change can be seen in the gas production and capture numbers. This number increased by more than four billion cubic feet from April to May.

4: After the Whistle: Joren Boyce enters Nodak Speedway Hall of Fame. A look at how the Minot driver has put together hundreds of feature race wins over more than 40 years on the race track.

