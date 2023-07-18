(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 18:

1: Four injured in explosion north of New Town bypass. One of the injured people had to be life flighted to Trinity Hospital in Minot. Two were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, while the final person was able to walk away with minor injuries.

2: Minnesota woman gored by bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park. According to park officials, the woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Dickinson, then transferred to Fargo and was last reported to be in serious but stable condition. She was reportedly gored in the abdomen and foot.

3: Search for man overboard in Lake Sakakawea postponed until Thursday. The search for the missing person who fell overboard at Lake Sakakwea has been postponed for the day due to high winds, and due to tomorrow’s forecast not looking favorable, the search is likely to be postponed until Thursday.

4: Beware of construction during the North Dakota State Fair. Among the things to watch for: Traffic on Railway Avenue will detour south to Burdick Expressway, and local traffic will utilize 6th Avenue NE to get to neighborhoods that are north of Railway Avenue.

