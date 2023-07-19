Weapons and ammunition collected by police from the suspect’s vehicle on the day of the shootings. (Image: BCI)

(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 19:

1: Gunman who shot Fargo officers had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns, grenade in car, officials say. The man who shot Fargo police officers — one fatally — last week had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns and a homemade hand grenade in his vehicle, officials said Wednesday.

2: Fargo police officer justified in using deadly force against gunman: ND Attorney General. A Fargo police officer was justified in using deadly force against the gunman who opened fire on other officers, killing one and injuring two, North Dakota’s attorney general said Wednesday.

3: One injured after motorcycle crashes into pickup on Highway 83. A 28-year-old Illinois man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the rear of a pickup that was crossing the intersection of Highway 83 and Burleigh Road near Wilton on Sunday afternoon around 3:00 p.m.

4: Identity of man who went missing in Lake Sakakawea revealed. The Mountrail Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who has been lost at Lake Sakakawea as 73-year-old Richard Mickelson from Rolla, North Dakota.

