(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 20:

1: CHI St. Alexius closes deal with local business owners. Great Plains Rehabilitation Services is now under new ownership, and will soon be getting a new name — Great Plains Restorative Services LLC. A group of local businessmen have entered into an agreement with CHI Saint Alexius to buy the Great Plains rehabilitation center.

2: Someone You Should Know: Young Sabiin, rapper, production assistant and father. He’s a KX News production assistant, father, disc jockey and rapper. Sabin Vandal had a dream, and with perseverance, he’s making it all come to fruition, and he is this week’s Someone You Should Know.

3: Search for missing man at Lake Sakakawea resumes. The search for 73-year-old Richard Mickelson has resumed today following a pause due to bad weather in the area. According to Van Hook Resort, they are asking the public to stay away as crews have about eight boats searching the area and divers ready to be deployed if necessary.

4: Bismarck man arrested after shooting out neighbor’s windows, threatening to kill them. A 31-year-old Bismarck man was arrested late Tuesday night for allegedly threatening to kill his neighbors and shooting out their windows with a BB gun.

