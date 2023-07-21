(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 21:

1: Hettinger man arrested for sexual assault of three girls under the age of 8. A 38-year-old Hettinger man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly sexually assaulting three girls under the age of 8 within the city of Hettinger. According to a press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report regarding the situation on June 30 and immediately began an investigation that included forensic and investigative interviews.

2: Bismarck man seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Richardton. A Bismarck man was seriously injured Thursday night when his motorcycle left the road, ejecting him off the vehicle. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on July 20, the 50-year-old man was traveling south on Highway 8, about 13 miles north of Richardton, when he apparently applied hard braking and veered to the right, running into a ditch. The motorcycle began overturning, ejecting him from the vehicle.

3: Gunman who ambushed North Dakota police had a ‘binary trigger’ that let him fire rapidly, AG says. The gunman who ambushed police officers in Fargo, North Dakota, last week had a “binary trigger” that allowed him to fire rapidly, authorities said Friday. The .223-caliber rifle that Mohamad Barakat used in his July 14 attack sounded like an automatic weapon because of how quickly it fired, state Attorney General Drew Wrigley said at a news conference.

4: Burleigh County commission considers tougher rules for OHVs. County commissioners are talking about creating tougher rules about where and when off-highway vehicles can be ridden. The problem, they say is that those vehicles are damaging property and ditches by leaving large ruts which have to be filled in by the county.

