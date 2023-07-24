(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 24:

1: Only known photo of Fargo police shooter released. Attorney General Drew Wrigley shared more details about the ongoing investigation regarding Mohamad Barakat, the man opened fire on police at a traffic crash and killed officer Jake Wallin.

2: Pick-up truck crashes through three Fargo apartment garages. A pick-up truck crashed through three apartment complex garages Sunday in Fargo after the driver apparently suffered a medical issue.

3: Eastern South Dakota mountain lion sighting prompts warning. A sheriff’s office in South Dakota is urging residents to keep an eye out for mountain lions after one was seen lurking near a golf course.

4: The goals of North Dakota’s Dem-NPL Party. Dem NPL Executive Director Cheryl Biller says the party is working on candidate recruitment. She shares that even though much has not changed within their party, one thing is clear.

