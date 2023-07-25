(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 25:

1: Bismarck man arrested for shooting CO2 gun at three teens while driving. A 20-year-old Bismarck man, Kaleb Marshall, was arrested on Saturday, July 22, for allegedly pulling his car up next to another car which was being driven by a teenage girl with two other teen passengers, and shooting a CO2 gun at them.

2: Bismarck man terrorizes apartment building, forces evacuation. A 41-year-old Bismarck man, Andrew Greff, was arrested on Sunday, July 23 after he allegedly ingested methamphetamine, attempted to kick down the door to someone’s apartment, ripped a doorbell off of the wall of someone’s apartment, and pulled the fire alarm for the apartment building, forcing an evacuation.

3: Burgum qualifies for first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee. Presidential candidate Gov. Doug Burgum appears to have qualified to be on stage at the first Republican presidential debate set for Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 23.

4: Survey identifies best skinny dipping spots in North Dakota. Dating advice website MyDatingAdviser.com has compiled a list of the best skinny-dipping spots in all 50 states, including 13 in North Dakota. How did they figure this out? They compared over 800 swimming spots in the nation using existing data in categories such as beach quality, safety, weather and hotel costs.

