(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 26:

1: Thief steals tip jar at NDSF meant for Fargo shooting victims’ families. The owners of an NDSF food booth decided to donate all their tips from the fair to Fargo Law Enforcement and the families affected. Unfortunately, while the husband-and-wife duo were working to serve people, someone stole their tip jar.

2: Jelly Roll sells out North Dakota State Fair grandstands. According to state fair officials, Jelly Roll had more than 18,000 people in attendance during his concert, selling out the grandstand and making it one of the NDSF’s biggest concerts to date.

3: Was an aircraft burning over the Bismarck sky Sunday night? Here’s what we learned. A KX viewer spotted it briefly on a weather cam shot during the Sunday night newscast around 10:15 p.m. A streak across the right side of the video, like an aircraft in flight that seemed to be on fire and trailing smoke.

4: State Fair Food Frenzy champions crowned in culinary showdown. Food booth owners come from all over the nation to dish up some delicious and unique tastes for fairgoers at the North Dakota State Fair. And on Tuesday, NDSF judges took to the food court to decide which treats would take a trip to the victory stand for the Food Frenzy contest.

