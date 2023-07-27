(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 27:

1: Canadian officials seize 139 pounds of suspected cocaine near Pembina border crossing. Roughly 139 pounds of suspected cocaine was seized July 14 by Canadian officials at the Emerson border crossing, located on the Canadian side of Pembina in northeast North Dakota.

2: Village Family Service Center drops adoption and pregnancy, financial programs to focus on behavioral health needs. In an announcement Thursday, the organization said it will gradually discontinue its Adoption and Pregnancy Programs, as well as its Financial Resource Center to concentrate its resources on counseling so it can, “better address the growing behavioral health needs of the community.”

3: Group wanting to eliminate ND property tax officially launches statewide effort. The End Unfair Property Tax Committee, led by Bismarck businessman Rick Becker, is seeking signatures for an initiated measure that would eliminate the property tax as a revenue stream for local governments. The petition needs 31,165 signatures to qualify for an election ballot.

4: Someone You Should Know: Michael Herzog. Children love to dream. They love to dream about their future, possibly becoming someone famous like Tiger Woods. When he was young, Michael Herzog dreamt, but he didn’t know exactly what he’d do with his life. However, with his parents both working at a golf course, he had a good read on where his ball of life would lie.

