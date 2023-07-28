(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 28:

1: Man who stole tip jar intended for Fargo families identified. A North Dakota State Fair food booth owner planned on donating the tips he and his wife made at the fair to the families affected by the Fargo shooting. But their tip jar was stolen from their food truck on Monday. However, the owner reports, the man who stole the tip jar has been identified.

2: Giant water project continues near Minot. Right now, a massive construction project is happening just south of Minot. Workers are building what will be a water storage facility as part of the Northwest Area Water Supply. Just off Highway 83 near Max, a massive concrete structure is taking shape. It’s phase one of the $400 million NAWS project. It’s a plan to bring water from the Missouri River to homes in Minot and northwest North Dakota.

3: Bismarck adds three more outdoor emergency sirens. The city is installing three new outdoor warning sirens at Elk Ridge, Silver Ranch, and along 57th Avenue North. Bismarck’s Emergency Management team is paying for the sirens with $84,000 in hazard mitigation grant money from FEMA.

4: Three structures damaged in Minot mobile home fire. According to the City of Minot, fire department units were dispatched around 4:40 p.m. to the Parkview Mobile Home Park for reports of a mobile home on fire with one person trapped inside. Upon arrival, fire crews determined that five occupants had escaped safely by exiting through a bedroom window while another exited safely through the mobile home’s back door. Crews then successfully put out the heavy fire, noting that three structures were involved in the incident and that two had sustained substantial damage.

Check for the latest on these and other reports here at the KX News website and on KX News at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.