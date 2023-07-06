(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 6:

#1: Williston man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor. A 47-year-old Williston man was arrested on June 30 for sexually assaulting a minor. According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, they began investigating the situation when they received a report of a minor being sexually abused.

#2: Minot bar shooting: Bond for McDermott set at $250k, more details for incident revealed. A preliminary hearing and bond hearing were held today for Travis McDermott, the 40-year-old Minot man charged with killing 32-year-old Greyson Sletto at The Original Bar and Nightclub in Minot back in May.

#3: Mandan woman arrested after breaking into home, pulling knife on police. A 34-year-old Mandan woman was arrested on Friday, June 30 after she broke into a Mandan resident’s home and then pulled a knife on police officers.

#4: Someone You Should Know: Jenny Maattala, creator of Soul 57. Soul 57 is a non-profit organization created to help children navigate the difficult emotion of grief, through writing, sports, gardening, horseback riding, painting, music and more.

