(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 7:

1: Bismarck Police need your help on youth hit-and-run. The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a Dodge Dakota pickup that hit and injured a juvenile on a bicycle on a marked crosswalk at the intersection of S 12th Street and E Bismarck Expressway. According to Bismarck Police, the hit-and-run took place around 9:06 p.m. on July 5. The Dodge Dakota was last seen fleeing westbound on E Bismarck Expressway before police arrived at the scene.

2: Minot shooting injures one person. A shooting in Minot early July 7 resulted in one injury. According to the Minot Police, the incident took place at a northwest Minot apartment complex. The victim was transported to Trinity Health for what police say appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury. Investigators say they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

3: Bismarck man frustrated by garden theft. A man in Bismarck says the night of the 4th of July, someone showed up and stole from his garden and there’s not much he can do about it. But these weren’t thieves hoping for a healthy vegetable to munch, instead, they wanted Max Tschosik’s equipment.

4: Bobcat is hosting $25K Backyard Makeover Contest. Doosan Bobcat is wanting to give one lucky homeowner the chance to make their fantasy backyard a reality. Bobcat is hosting a $25,000 backyard makeover contest. The company will use its equipment to show someone’s backyard some love. And the winner will also get a chance to meet country music star, Justin Moore.