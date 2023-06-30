(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on June 27:

#1: Mandan Public Schools announces new logo. The Mandan Braves are officially getting a new look this year thanks to a revamp from Mandan Public Schools.

#2: Bismarck man taken into custody following stand-off on East Thayer. After a five-hour standoff, a Bismarck man is in custody after hiding in an apartment in the 3200 block of E Thayer Ave that did not belong to him. According to the Bismarck Police Department, the man was wanted in connection to a stalking and terrorizing incident allegedly committed towards an ex-girlfriend.

#3: Sanford Cancer Center gets generous donation. The Sanford Cancer Center needs donations to help patients and family members beat cancer, both medically and financially. And this week, Subaru of Mandan surprised the center with a large donation of supplies.

#4: Someone You Should Know: Andrew Hershey. One young and well-traveled Bismarck man is using his business to help people in need worldwide, one ice cream scoop at a time.

