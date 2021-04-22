KX News Town Hall: A Growing Concern

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota is a state built on agriculture.

What we grow here helps feed not only North Dakotans, but the world.

In our April KX News Town Hall: A Growing Concern, we brought together two experts who weighed in on the difficult years farmers have recently faced — but also optimism for the year ahead.

Sarah Heinrich, the KFGO Farm and Ranch Director; and Clark Coleman, a Baldwin farmer and business owner joined us.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News