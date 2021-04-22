North Dakota is a state built on agriculture.
What we grow here helps feed not only North Dakotans, but the world.
In our April KX News Town Hall: A Growing Concern, we brought together two experts who weighed in on the difficult years farmers have recently faced — but also optimism for the year ahead.
Sarah Heinrich, the KFGO Farm and Ranch Director; and Clark Coleman, a Baldwin farmer and business owner joined us.
