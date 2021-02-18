KX News Town Hall: Bringing Mental Health to Light

In our February KX News Town Hall, we discuss bringing mental health to light. Adolescence is a crucial time in a child’s development physically and emotionally, and we brought experts in the mental health fields to discuss warning signs of mental health problems, how to know if your child is struggling and how to help.

We were joined by Russ Riehl, principal for Simle Middle School in Bismarck; Nicole Cross Hillman, a psychologist with Sanford Behavioral Health; and Ariana Best, a clinical director for West Human Service Center.

