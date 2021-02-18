KX News Town Hall: Bringing Mental Health to Light

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

In our February KX News Town Hall, we discuss bringing mental health to light. Adolescence is a crucial time in a child’s development physically and emotionally, and we brought experts in the mental health fields to discuss warning signs of mental health problems, how to know if your child is struggling and how to help.

We were joined by Russ Riehl, principal for Simle Middle School in Bismarck; Nicole Cross Hillman, a psychologist with Sanford Behavioral Health; and Ariana Best, a clinical director for West Human Service Center.

See More KX News Town Hall:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Power Grid Bills

Thursday, February 18th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18

Reimbursing Jails

First Female Engineer

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/18

A few flurries but an overall warming

NDC FEB 18

College Sports

Dickinson Gymnastics

Watford City Girl's Basketball

Century Girl's Basketball

Idling your car

Karlsruhe Fire

Virtual Commission Member

Year Runner

Birthday Cards

KX Convo: Randy Schwan

Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News