KX News Town Hall: COVID-19, One Year Later

One year of COVID-19. One year of disruptions, changes, illnesses and deaths.

So what does the next year hold?

In our March KX News Town Hall: COVID-19, One Year Later we brought together three of the state’s top minds in business and health to look back at the year that was, and look ahead to life with the coronavirus.

James Leiman, the director of the Department of Commerce; Tammy Miller, the chief operating officer for the State of North Dakota; and Dr. Josh Ranum, an internal medicine physician at West River Health Services joined us.

KX News Town Hall: COVID-19, One Year Later

