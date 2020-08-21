KX News Town Hall: Race in the Dakotas

This summer has brought heated debates about racism and discrimination to the forefront. KX News hosted a special Town Hall, Race in the Dakotas, to discuss the issues with a sincere and genuine conversation with community leaders and advocates.

Retired Bismarck police chief Dan Donlin, community advocate Ernest Usher, Representative Ruth Buffalo, and Standing Rock Development Corp’s Joe McNeil Jr. all discuss how we can find common ground.

It’s a candid discussion on protests, stereotypes, and police reform… and how North Dakota fits into the equation.

Hear more during the extended conversation in this Digital Original

