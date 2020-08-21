KX News Town Hall: Race in the Dakotas

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This summer has brought heated debates about racism and discrimination to the forefront. KX News hosted a special Town Hall, Race in the Dakotas, to discuss the issues with a sincere and genuine conversation with community leaders and advocates.

Retired Bismarck police chief Dan Donlin, community advocate Ernest Usher, Representative Ruth Buffalo, and Standing Rock Development Corp’s Joe McNeil Jr. all discuss how we can find common ground.

It’s a candid discussion on protests, stereotypes, and police reform… and how North Dakota fits into the equation.

Hear more during the extended conversation in this Digital Original

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday Night Football

WDA Tennis

Friday, August 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Business Beat: Inside look at the new Bismarck Costco

UMary Campus Life

BSC Moving In

Peace Garden Visits

Minot Coin Shop

Barbershops -- use this one

Paving Pioneer Village

Push Up Challenge

Grant Scammers

Kids & Sleep

Seatbelt Safety

Robert One Minute 8-21

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 8-21-20

School Pods

Expedition League

WDA Boys Soccer

Custer Park Plaques on Hold

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss