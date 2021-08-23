KX Plus: Pfizer vaccine receives full FDA approval, Trinity Hospital tightens visitor restrictions, Budweiser’s new candle

Pfizer gets full FDA approval

The FDA has given full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials hope this is a milestone that may help lift public confidence in the shots as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutation yet.

Pfizer’s vaccine was authorized for emergency use in December and more than 203 million people in the U.S. have received it so far.

Trinity Hospital tightens visitor restrictions amid the Delta variant surge

Trinity Health will transition to tighter visitor restrictions at its hospital and clinic facilities due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Effective Monday, restrictions will be elevated from minimal to moderate.

Only one adult visitor will be allowed per day at a patient’s bedside or to accompany a patient to a clinic appointment.

No visitors under age 18 will be permitted in either case.

Anyone with respiratory symptoms or who is COVID-positive is not eligible to access these medical facilities as a non-patient.

Face coverings are required of all persons entering the facility and compliance with the mask mandate is required to both enter and remain within the building.

Budweiser’s ‘Backyard BBQ’ candle

As we soak in the final weeks of summer, Budweiser is hoping to help you hold onto the feeling all year long.

The beer-maker teamed up with candle-company ‘homesick’ to create a candle that offers scents of backyard grilling and an ice-cold brew.

It has notes of all-spice, barley, and smoke.