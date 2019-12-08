KX Storm Team: Inside the Forecast

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The KX Storm Team is creating exclusive content that you will only see here on kxnet.com.

Our staff of Meteorologists wanted to take you Inside the Forecast for a behind the scenes look at how weather around the world affects us here in North Dakota.

From Colorado lows to teleconnections to an outlook on moisture this winter we’ve got interesting insight that you won’t get during a typical forecast.

Meteorologists Tom Schrader, Dave Holder, Amber Wheeler and Robert Suhr talk weather in a whole new way.

Geek out with us, it’ll be fun!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Girl's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's Basketball"

Boy's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Basketball"

Ascension Google

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ascension Google"

Touchmark Tempos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Touchmark Tempos"

Protecting Privacy/Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Privacy/Data"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19"

Parkinson's Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkinson's Disease"

U-Mary vs Minot State hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Minot State hockey"

Mandan Lions Tournament Day 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Lions Tournament Day 1"

WF Sheyenne vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Sheyenne vs Mandan"

KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vote on Voting Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote on Voting Rights"

Trenton Radenz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trenton Radenz"

Bismarck Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Basketball"

Dickinson Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Girls Basketball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6"

Student Enrollment MPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Enrollment MPS"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/6"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge