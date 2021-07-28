KX Summer Road Trip: 3 generations later, Molco bowling alley still brings family fun to Beulah

For this week’s KX Summer Road Trip, we’ll be heading to Beulah — where one family business has been keeping the pins rolling for three generations.

We learned the story of Molco Lanes.

In 1972, the Mohl family began letting the good times roll, taking over the local bowling alley.

Sisters Charity and Hope saw the business pass down three generations, from their grandfather to their father and now them.

“At the time when he first got ill, he initially put the center up for sale. We knew in our hearts he really wasn’t going to do this. It’s in his blood,” shared Hope Ochsner.

Originally, the family was going to sell it after their father passed away in 2015 — but that’s when the sisters realized they just couldn’t do that to their family’s years of hard work.

“Charity sent me a survey that the community had done, and I don’t know who did the survey, it was on SurveyMonkey. And it was if there were any business that you could have town, what would you want? And when she sent it to me there were 123 comments or responses to the survey and over 80 percent of them were that they wanted the bowling alley back,” shared Ochsner.

Since deciding not to sell the family business, the sisters have renovated about 80 percent of the building — adding virtual golf, a bar and an area for live entertainment.

“In doing some research, bowling alleys were kind of dying out, perse. So they started making family entertainment centers where they have all kinds of stuff to do not just bowling,” explained Charity Belvins.

They add that their goal is to make sure everyone can feel at home.

“It’s just been so much fun to see people enjoy themselves here and have fun, and we have fun with them,” shared Belvins.

Next year marks 50 years since the family first opened their business and they say they’re planning a huge celebration to commemorate being part of this community.

The original location of the bowling alley was downtown.

They moved to their current location in 1975, where their grandfather built the 15,000 square foot facility they’re in now.