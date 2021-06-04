KX Summer Road Trip: An upgrade is coming to Fort Stevenson State Park to see how many people are visiting

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Earlier this week, we told you how more and more people are spending their summers camping —
including here at Fort Stevenson State Park.

We went to Garrison to see how state parks are getting an upgrade to find out just how many people are visiting.

State parks have always had a traffic counter. In the past, it was a sensor in the road that counted the cars entering.

But now, the new system has a camera posted at the entrance that reads the license plates. It will give more detailed information like how long they were in the park, where they’re from and if they’ve been to another one.

“We can see if you visit Fort Stevenson Memorial Day weekend, but later in June you stopped at Graham’s Island State Park and maybe you traveled to Lake Metigoshe — with that vehicle, of course,” said Park Manager Chad Trautman.

Trautman said he’s hoping to get the data from Memorial Day weekend some time next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News