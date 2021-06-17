KX Summer Road Trip: Ashley’s historic creamery repurposed, now operates as a lodge

There is an unexpected luxury in the small town of Ashley.
An old creamery now functions as a lodge for those passing through the area.
Built in 1921, it was once an essential meeting place for people in the area.
While it still sits in the heart of town, it has since been repurposed as a hotel.
We spoke to a caretaker who says it still has its original rustic character.
He says keeping it open was important for many reasons.
“A lot of our stuff is antique and it just brings back a lot of nostalgia. Especially for the older people.” It’s what the community was built on. And to lose what a community stands for would just be wrong,” said Jim Newman, a volunteer caretaker for the lodge.
The Ashley Lodge has a historic feel, but still has all the modern amenities you would need today.