KX Summer Road Trip: Ashley’s Supervalu celebrates 55th anniversary

The small town of Ashley will see quite a bit of excitement this weekend during its Sizzling Summer Days festival.

One local business is gearing up for the celebration.

The Ashley Supervalu has been a staple in the community since 1966.

They will be offering homemade kuchen and sausage, along with drinks for the event.

We spoke with the owner of the store who tells us this year marks the store’s 55th anniversary.

“You see those parents that were older when I was young and so you get to see them and their kids and their kids’ kids now, and their grandchildren. You kind of see the progression, and still supporting us here in Ashley, which is great,” said Kirk Rueb.

Rueb tells us he hopes to one day pass the store on to his children, and keep the people of Ashley shopping local.