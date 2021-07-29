KX Summer Road Trip: Beulah business owners take pride in their community

We are traveling to the power belt of Mercer County, home to this week’s KX Summer Road Trip, Beulah!

As a small, tight-knit community, shopping local is vital for everyone in the city.

Growing up in Beulah, Paula Schaper has always taken pride in her community.

When she decided to open her business after years of management, she didn’t see herself opening up one anywhere else.

“We use to have like two grocery stores. We had a movie theater. We had two hardware stores. Lots of booming businesses on Main Street. So I know the potential in what Beulah could be, and so that helps me and motivates me too cause I want to be a part of the community that grew up in,” explained Schaper, the owner of Hidden Treasure Boutique.

While some people have called Beulah home their whole lives, people like Thomas Bazdorf, of Timeless Tattoos, are excited to bring something new to the area.

“Seeing that there’s not another tattoo shop in, I believe like 60 to 70 miles in any direction, just gives us a nice advantage for everybody that’s here. Everybody has to travel so far so why not,” explained Bazdorf.

Business owners are not the only ones who benefit from people shopping local, as those dollars are turned around and reinvested back into the community.

“It is important because your sales tax dollars is what helps your city function, and then you know a lot of people you hear too, they want you to sponsor and help this team out and help this event out. You wanna do that, but you also in return want that support back to your business,” explained Schaper.

Both business owners say they are excited for what the future holds for Beulah.

“Everybody that lives here is just really awesome, really inviting and open to everything. I thought it was going to be very closed off and kind of, ‘We don’t need that here.’ But no, they’ve been super welcoming,” shared Bazdorf.

There are 111 individually-owned businesses in Beulah, varying from restaurants to salons to medical offices.