KX Summer Road Trip: Esmond locals remember long history of city

The City of Esmond is celebrating big this week. Founded back in 1901, this year marks the city’s 120th birthday.

Most of the community was born and raised in Esmond and they said they remember back in the 1900s how booming it was. They said the city used to be the place where everyone hung out on the weekends.

“The kids would go to the shows and probably go to the café and have a little lunch afterwards,” Pat Wolfe, an Esmond native, said. “It was remarkable, you’d see everybody and anybody on the weekend it was a big night.”

They say while the population number is slowly declining, the city pride is still as strong as it was more than 100 years ago. And that pride will be on full display in the coming days during the weekend-long celebration.