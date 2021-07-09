KX Summer Road Trip: Esmond park re-dedication to Randy Marthe

A fun-filled weekend is happening in Esmond, with alumni coming back to the area.

Along with all the reunion events going on this weekend, the city park is being re-dedicated.

Originally dedicated back in 1973, the Randy Marthe Memorial Park was dedicated after Marthe lost his life in the Vietnam war.

Marthe was a well-known person in the city and when he lost his life. His classmates named the park in his honor.

“People really think this is wonderful that we named it after Randy and I think it is too because he was such a nice young man,” said Alice Wack.

The park dedication will happen Saturday afternoon once the parade ends.

