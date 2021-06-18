KX Summer Road Trip: Fundraiser at Ashley Sizzling Summer Days to benefit Medical Center

We are live in Ashley for the Sizzling Summer Days which is happening this weekend, and were joined by Eric Heupel, the CEO of the Ashley Medical Center to discuss their fundraiser.

The medical center is part of a fundraiser meal that’s happening from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heritage Center grounds.

It’s been a tough year for healthcare. So how important is a medical center like AMC in a small town like Ashley?

Heupel says it’s huge.

“We’re a 20-bed hospital, 40-bed attached nursing home. Our nursing home residents were isolated quite a bit through COVID but we were able to set up some outside visitation and things for them, make sure the family still had a chance to get in there. We were very busy,” he said.

He says since Sizzling Summer Days didn’t happen last year, this year he’s looking forward to seeing everyone out again.