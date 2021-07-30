KX Summer Road Trip: Geneis Brunmeier travels from Arizona to ND to be part of the Beulah High School reunion

There are hundreds of alumni in Beulah for the High School’s all-class reunion.

We were joined by Geneis Brunmeier, who was part of the 1947 graduating class.

She traveled from Arizona to be here this weekend.

Brunmeier said it’s been fantastic being back in Beulah this weekend.

“First I stopped in Minot and met my great, great grandson, and my sister picked me up and I joined the rest of my family. We’re all here,” she said. “I was born and raised here. I graduated from school in 1947. All my siblings live here, or not too far away.”

Around 500 people have signed up to be part of the festivities, and the community has been gearing all week for the arrival of their classmates.