KX Summer Road Trip: Hidden gems in Garrison

Getting people to visit Fort Stevenson State Park isn’t too difficult of a job; there’s plenty of stuff to do from camping to going out on the lake.

But getting visitors to explore Garrison and all it has to offer is a little more of a challenge.

We went to Garrison show you some hidden gems it has to offer.

Many state park visitors stop into Garrison to get some gas and bait for the weekend…and that’s it.

But this town has a lot more to offer whether you live in town, out of town or even out of state.

Bree Diffely is the director of the Garrison Convention and Visitors Bureau.

She says it’s the perfect place to walk around and relax.

To get people downtown, she has different events all summer long — like Tuesday nights on Main Street.

She shares what she thinks is so special about Garrison and sets it apart from the rest of the state.

“We’re a town of 1,700, I think, somewhere around there. So, you kind of have that quiet, serene way of being able to do things. A lot of friendly faces and it’s just a more laid-back, friendly, all-around good community,” said Diffely.