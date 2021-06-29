KX Summer Road Trip: Mandan High School band prepares for Independence Day parade

The KX News team will be traveling to where the West begins for this week’s KX Summer Road Trip!

The city of Mandan will welcome thousands of people over the coming days and helping hands are coming from the Mandan Marching Band, 150 to be exact! That’s how many kids will be marching in this weekend’s Fourth of July Parade.

“I’m pretty excited. Of course, it’s going to be hot out which I think is everyone’s least favorite part. It’s real nice just being able to be out on the street, have both Bismarck and Mandan citizens watching you, go out on the street cheer you on,” said Callie Miller.

“Get to do what I love, which is playing my instrument, but also get to show everyone in this community what we’re capable of doing and to show them our talent,” said Nicole Wu.

Some members marching are alumni as they were invited back after the parade was canceled last year.

“I thought it was a really great thing that my Band Director Mr. Baumann offered me a chance to play considering I couldn’t due to COVID and the Fourth of July parade was canceled. So I’m really glad to be out here,” shared Jaden Yeager.

“To be able to march this parade is really cool. We didn’t know we were going to be able to march this parade and last year we didn’t get to march it, but it’s really nice to have everyone in like our town just like cheering us on. And then get to play with everyone again,” explained Wu.

Both Mandan Middle and High School students will be marching in Sunday’s parade.

They begin their two-day practice indoors before taking it out in the summer heat and marching around the neighborhood.

“We really try and teach these kids that our community supports us. They’ve gotten us to places like Ireland. You know we need to be here for community,” explained Jon Baumann.

Baumann says they first started to include the middle schoolers in the parade about 15 years ago.

He says for some of them it’s their first time marching in a huge event.

The band will be the only marching band in the parade this weekend.