KX Summer Road Trip: Mercer County Museum shows us the area’s rich history

For this week’s KX Summer Road Trip, we are traveling to our final stop — Beulah!

After becoming a city in 1914, the area has gone through many phases.

Many people have no idea the rich history that makes up Mercer County, and the Mercer County Museum is giving people an opportunity to take a step back in time.

“The railroad came through in 1913 and ’14 and that’s when Mercer County really started to prosper because the railroad cut right through the middle of Mercer County and the steamboats became nonexistence then because it was just so much more convenient to do all your business with the train,” explained Leilani Meyhoff, who has worked at Mercer County Museum since 2006.

A huge influx of Germans from Russia immigrated to the area in the 1880s, but the museum says there were people also from Sweden, Norway and Ireland.

It’s the melting pot of cultures that make up the items inside.

“We want to make sure we have items that reflect that as well as items that the children may have playing with: wedding dresses, when they got married, when they got baptized and confirmed. And we have steam tractors that they originally used,” explained Meyhoff.

All the items in the museum are donated by the people who have called the area home — and their top priority is to keep the history of Mercer County alive.

“We have an extensive obituary base and a lot of genealogists come in here looking for information of their ancestors. And we just like the children to come in and see what it was like before they had iPads,” Meyhoff said.

The museum has items that date back to the Native Americans that called the land home before the settlers, and also houses one of the world’s largest farm toy collections.

The museum is located in Beulah which was named after Beulah Stinchcombe Bishop.

She was the niece of one of the officers of the Tuttle Land Company, which bought the area.