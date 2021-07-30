KX Summer Road Trip: Nearly 500 alumni returning to Beulah for all-class reunion

People from all over the country have returned to Beulah this weekend for one reason: Beulah High School’s all-class reunion.

It’s back, and bigger and better after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Approximately 500 alumni are returning home to Beulah to celebrate school spirit. Beulah’s 12th all-class reunion is not just a celebration amongst classmates, but also families.

“It’s also nice in small towns, you often have multigenerational situations. So many of our parents went to school in the same school that we went to and many of our children are going to the same school we went to and so it’s nice to be able to bring everyone together,” said Jessica Biesterfeld, Beulah’s Alumni Association President.

Biesterfeld says with communities like Beulah, you see many people move away after graduating high school. So an all-class reunion not only allows people to reconnect with each other, but also the community.

“It’s also great to get people into the community. You know, it’s always wonderful for the community to have events like this that bring people to town. Great for tax dollars, but also just great to see people. We love to have people come visit our community,” said Biesterfeld.

The reunion typically takes place every five years, but after having to be pushed back a year the anticipation for the weekend-long celebration has people coming from near and far.

“The one that stands out the most, I was so shocked to get this one is, there’s a lady from 1947 — the class of 1947 that is showing up. She is flying in from Arizona for the event and I’m so happy that somebody of that age is going to come and join us,” said Biesterfeld.

The school is currently under construction as they have built a new building, and while the old building is being torn down, people will have the opportunity to tour the new one.