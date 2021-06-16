KX Summer Road Trip: New businesses popping up in Ashley

New businesses are popping up in the town of Ashley.

We spoke to some of the new entrepreneurs to see why they decided to set up shop.

The charming town of Ashley has some new additions. One you might notice is a children’s clothing store, Little Bee Boutique.

“I’ve always really liked clothes and fashion. It’s nice to bring that opportunity to a small town where there really aren’t a lot of clothing stores. We’re fortunate here to have a few different selections now. So, it was nice to just bring things to the small community for people,” said owner Robyn Schock.

Schock says being a business owner in the town of Ashley is a little different.

“Of course, you don’t get the daily foot traffic like a big city would. But it’s just nice knowing that your location is maybe a little bit more safe and your client base are people you’ve worked with probably your whole life,” said Schock.

We spoke to one woman who works with the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

She says seeing new business might not mean what you think.

“Growth is a funny word for Ashley. While we might be seeing new families moving to town, we also see some of our elderly people that passed away or move to assisted living outside of the county. I mean it’s a positive thing. The cycle keeps going,” said Crystal Schaunaman, McIntosh County Extension Agent with NDSU.

Ashley keeps its small-town feel and continues to welcome back familiar faces.

“I feel like some people that used to live here have come back. And they’ve come back. They’ve found really creative ways to be in their local community and yet have a business front and have a business presence,” said Schaunaman.

On Main Street, you will see BookSmart, another new shop.

Right on the edge of town is Pop A Top Bottle Shop, another new business.

We spoke to one of the owners who tells us she moved all the way from Idaho to open the business.

“We liked the environment here. It’s a different change of pace from what we were used to, living in a big city. We really enjoyed the small town benefits of knowing the people you’re around, and being more relaxed overall,” said Carly Peacock.

Peacock says they’re getting settled in.

“It was definitely interesting at first, trying to figure out the wants and needs of everybody. We’ve kind of gotten into a rhythm and since this is our first summer open, it’s been really exciting,” said Peacock.

The Chamber of Commerce says it hopes to inspire more people in the town of Ashley to take on leadership roles and open businesses.

Many of these businesses will be involved with Ashley’s Sizzling Summer Days festival this weekend.

And make sure to tune in as we stop out there for our second stop on the KX Summer Road Trip!