BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It comes with great excitement that the team here at KX News is proud to announce that our own Luke Gamble has been named the North Dakota Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

Luke has been with KX for almost three years now working as our Weekend Sports Anchor since he joined us from Georgia in March 2020.

A dedicated reporter and an extremely diligent worker, Luke has been on the front lines helping us expand our coverage of North Dakota sports and helping establish new ways for us to cover local sports with KX’s Tournament Central and our Dakota Bowl coverage.

Luke, from all of us at KX News, congratulations! Your hard work does not go unnoticed and we’re so proud of you!