A man once charged with attempted murder after authorities say he shot a man in Minot has been released from detention.

LaGregory Kollock entered an Alford plea for a charge of terrorizing and was sentenced to five years.

An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain innocence while acknowledging there is enough evidence to lead to a conviction.

Kollock received credit for 554 days of time served, which included time off for good behavior. The remainder of his sentence is suspended.

All other charges against Kollock, including the charge of attempted murder, were dismissed.

Kollock was released from Ward County Detention Center on March 4.