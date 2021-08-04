Lake Audubon water levels to be lowered for repairs

The water levels at Lake Audubon will have to be lowered to make repairs.

Beginning Aug. 16, the levels will be lowered to 1,841 feet — which is 4 feet lower than normal. Lowering the lake level is required to conduct repairs to the Snake Creek Pumping Plant.

Repairs are being coordinated with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, among other state agencies. All groups were notified back in April 2020 of the repairs.

Once repairs are completed, levels will be raised to the normal winter operating levels.

Dakota Area Officer Manager Joe Hall said the early drawdown of the lake will impact access to the eastern side of the lake and making boat ramps and docks unusable to the public.

Repairs are expected to last through Oct. 1.