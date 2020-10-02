Landfill fire is the latest in a 15-year struggle between homeowners and a commercial waste site

Homeowners northwest of Bismarck are fed up following a commercial landfill fire Wednesday evening.

It was a windy night and a thick plume of smoke could be seen for miles.

Those who live near DB Waste say this is not the first scare. They tell me, in the about 15 years since the landfill was purchased by the current owner, it’s been a myriad of problems.

“I drove up the road on 110th and saw huge clouds of black smoke, and originally thought my house was on fire,” described one homeowner.

Another said, “I told my wife to go inside, lock everything up.”

Seven landowners met with me to air grievances building for well over a decade. They all live right around DB Waster, the farthest still within a mile of the commercial landfill.

They asked that their names be kept out of the story.

“We’ve complained for years about the business, problems that the county simply will not fix. Last night with the direction of that smoke, Bismarck got hit. I think people in Bismarck should be very concerned.”

A cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Bismarck Rural Fire Chief says no controlled burns were called in that day, and they are not allowed on the property anyway.

“I’m worried about the public health, not just us and people and this little neighborhood. You saw how that smoke plume went to town,” a landowner shared.

Diana Trussell with the Department of Environmental Quality handles permitting and inspections of North Dakota landfills.

The Solid Waste Program Manager said, “It could be something as simple as a piece of glass and the sun hitting it. It’s just pure speculation on everyone’s part at this time.”

Tires are a big part of what fills this landfill. According to the EPA, “tires in stockpiles that catch on fire, are difficult to put out…sometimes burning for months, generating unhealthy smoke and toxic oils.”

“It smelled like definitely something toxic burning,” one homeowner said.

Jim Semerad, who is the Director of Air Quality at DEQ, says it’s impossible to really gauge how toxic the fire was, but blacker smoke doesn’t necessarily mean more toxic.

“Materials that are there being burned at a specific time, also mother nature, can really affect the toxicity. So over the course of the fire, the toxicity changes,” Semerad said.

I questioned if burning a tire is more or less dangerous than burning a piece of wood.

“I would say both can be very bad, depending on how it’s done,” Semerad responded.

He assured me if people needed to be evacuated, they would have been. But it doesn’t mean it was safe to be close, downwind of the fire, and he said homeowners did the right thing by getting indoors.

Between a phone call this morning with DB Waste Owner Dave Barth and the Bismarck Rural Fire Chief, both report that a contingency plan was in place and the fire was put out in about four hours, smoldering into the next morning.

“There were a couple feet of dirt placed on top, which is common. That’s how most landfill fires are put out. They smother it with dirt,” Trussell explained.

There were a few possible hot spots where some steam was observed and the landfill was working to get those covered with some additional layers of dirt and they’ll be watching that.”

The Department of Environmental Quality is only able to track fires that are reported. The last fire at DB Waste was reported in 2015.

“This is the third that I can recall,” a landowner shared.

Barth says it’s been less than a handful in the last 15 years, but wouldn’t elaborate on that.

Trussell says you can expect very occasional fires at any landfill. If it becomes frequent, that’s when her department gets concerned.

She says landfill inspections typically happen once a year unless there are complaints or something like Wednesday’s fire.

One homeowner questioned, “How do you know what went on the previous 10-11 months?”

Trussell told me she doesn’t see a need for more frequent inspections right now.

Barth told me no one likes living next to a landfill, and if asked to move and given the means to do so, he would.

Meanwhile, there’s another layer to these homeowners’ frustration.

A landowner explained, “25 flat tires in a year. The tire place said it’s the only time that they’ve lost money on road hazard insurance…from debris: nails, screws, pieces of metal.”

When I asked where the debris was coming from, he said, “Trucks coming in here…the haulers.”

The homeowners are calling on DB Waste to put up a bigger fence that would keep it all in.

Barth told me that’s not necessary, citing tree cover and a clean landfill.

I was shown a pile of debris that was collected from quarter-mile walks a couple of the homeowners took over the course of a month or so.

As one homeowner explained, “They spent a million dollars paving up here, 149th. Promises were made, the truckers were going to use that.”

Another added, “And all DB would have to do is put a sign right there to come out of the landfill, left turn only.”

Barth says he instructs his drivers to stay off of these gravel roads and use the assigned route, but ultimately, he says there’s only so much he can control.

But the homeowners are left with several questions and a whole lot of frustration.

To list a few from one, “How come you’re endangering our residents? Why is there no oversight? Why is there no regulation? Where are the people that are responsible?”

One homeowner tells me they took these concerns to the Burleigh County Commission three times since 2006, including once this year.

Barth says there was a contingency plan in place for fires like this and it was controlled in about four hours.

Trussell says, overall, the best way to prevent fires is to keep the working area (or area where waste is dumped) as small as possible and keep it compact.

She says if anyone has ongoing concerns or questions to please reach out to the Solid Waste Program at DEQ.

DB Waste also takes in used wind turbine blades. They also were burning in the fire.

The Department of Environmental Quality says there are a few landfills around the state now taking in out of commission wind blades.

The Solid Waste Program Manager says they are ‘inert’ in nature, meaning if water passes over or through them, you don’t have to worry about contamination.

DB Waste is a commercial inert landfill, which right now, she says is the best place they can recommend storing them.

Worldwide, discussions are beginning about how to recycle the blades.

“Because they do take up a lot of room. They’re not easy to crush, you know, compared to the others. So it’s how do we best manage that waste stream? If we can find a way to recycle it, that’s always going to be our preference,” Trussell elaborated.

According to the American Wind Energy Association, 70,000 to 133,000 tons of wind turbine blades are going into U.S. landfills each year.