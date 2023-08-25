WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office this morning is asking the public to avoid the Pilot gas station area on at 13 Mile Corner near Williston until further notice.

There’s active investigation in progress and a large law enforcement presence in that area.

The Pilot gas station is closed until further notice. Authorities aren’t saying what’s going on at the moment and no other information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they occur.