Severe storms Monday night caused significant damage to communities in Williams County.

According to a storm report by an Emergency Management official in the area, large hail and high winds raced through Wildrose shortly after 10:00 p.m., uprooting large trees, destroying some smaller buildings, ripping at least one roof from a home and knocking out power to the entire community.

The official noted everything was blown in one direction, suggesting the damage was caused by straight line winds.

Wildrose resident Ashley Sevre told KX News, “Our metal building flew through the air maybe a quarter mile and slammed into someone else’s house.”

The storm clouds near Wildrose July 18. (Photo courtesy Ashley Sevre)

A panoramic view of the storm in the Williston area July 18. (Photo courtesy Jess Nice)

In Williston, baseball-sized hail fell in the area. Resident Mark Haro took photos of of several hailstones that smashed into the ground late Monday night. He could only fit two at a time in his hand.





Photos showing the size of hail that fell in Williston July 18. (Photos courtesy Mark Haro)

These two photos show the hail that fell near Williston State College July 18. (Photos courtesy Jessica George)