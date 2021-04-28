Lasagna Love feeding those in need in Bis-Man

Some people have found a unique way to help those in need.

They are putting their cooking skills to good use, by making lasagna for local families.

“Some sauce, some grated cheese and some ricotta,” said Shelly Candreva, a volunteer with Lasagna Love.

They’re calling it “Lasagna Love.”

People all over the country have done it, and now nine volunteers in the Bismarck-Mandan area have stepped up to the dinner plate.

“For me, it’s easy to do. I like to cook. I like to kind of help out with others. It felt good for me to give that meal to them and hoping it made their day easier, or their life a little less stressful,” said Nancy Gannon, another volunteer with Lasagna Love.

“We like food. My husband’s a big cook. We’re always cooking from scratch and baking cookies or whatever cakes. Just meals. We’re always making things,” said Candreva.

Several of the volunteers also work full-time jobs, but they say finding the time hasn’t been difficult.

“Maybe you want to make five lasagnas that week. Maybe you just want to make one every other week. The app or the program just lets you do it at your own schedule,” said Candreva.

Gannon tells us she hopes more people get involved.

“Sometimes us North Dakotans have a little pride, and they don’t want to ask for help. But hopefully, there will be other people that will look at it and go, ‘Oh yeah, that would be nice to do,'” said Gannon.

“Many people can give a little. Like I said, I don’t feel like I’m doing a lot. I’m doing something because I can,” said Candreva.

The volunteers we spoke to remain humble when asked about their participation, but to many families in the area, it’s often the little things that make the biggest impact.

Representatives from the Lasagna Love organization tell us there are about 50 volunteers throughout the state of North Dakota. They encourage anyone wanting to get matched with a meal or volunteer to do that through their website.